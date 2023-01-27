Beach Buddies will return to the south tomorrow (Sunday) with the first visit for some time to the beaches of Port Erin.
The meeting point is outside the ice cream parlour on Port Erin promenade at 10.30am.
The volunteers plan to remove rubbish from as much of the area as possible, including Port Erin bay itself, surrounding footpaths, Spaldrick and possibly Fleshwick too, if enough people turn up.
They should finish by noon.
All equipment is provided by Beach Buddies and everything is recycled or goes to make electricity.
The group advises volunteers to wear clothing suitable for the predicted conditions (9C, 13-20 SW wind, cloudy, rain unlikely in the morning.
Last weekend the charity welcomed 53 volunteers to help empty Mooragh Park’s lake of litter and other debris.
The lake had already been drained.
Among the interesting finds were a gold ring and a FitBit – both yet to be claimed.