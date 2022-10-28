Beach Buddies off to Niarbyl

()
Beach Buddies will travel to Niarbyl for a team volunteer session, on Sunday, October 30, from 10.30am to noon.
The charity’s volunteers will collect rubbish from a number of beaches and coves in the area.
There is easy access to Niarbyl beach itself.
Rubbish collected at White Beach will to be collected afterwards by Priscilla Mayall who has been a keen supporter of Beach Buddies going back many years.
Volunteers can park outside the cafe.
REMINDER: The clocks go back in the early hours of Sunday.
