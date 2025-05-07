One of the Isle of Man’s most distinctive and historic tourist attractions could soon close its doors, unless new volunteers can be found to help keep it running.
The Great Union Camera Obscura, perched on Douglas Head for over 130 years, is facing an uncertain future due to a dwindling number of volunteers.
Built in 1892 by Mr Fielding and later owned by the Heaton family, the Victorian marvel was purchased by the Manx Government in the late 1980s and carefully restored before reopening in 2005.
It’s currently owned by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and operated by the Villa/Gaiety management.
Unique in its design, the Great Union Camera Obscura features 11 fixed lenses, unlike the typical single-lens structures found elsewhere, projecting panoramic, real-time scenes of Douglas harbour and its surroundings onto a central circular viewing table.
Ruth Kelly, secretary of the Isle of Man Victorian Society and long-time volunteer co-ordinator, explained: ‘When we first opened we had approximately 40 volunteers who did duty in pairs, six are required for a weekend and four for a Bank Holiday.
‘As the years have gone by, some of the volunteers have found climbing all the steps back up to Head Road a bit too much.
‘Also, as they get older various medical conditions may prevent them from helping out, despite their continued enthusiasm.’
She added that a previous volunteer appeal brought in support from non-members, including well-known heritage advocate Howard Quayle.
‘New volunteers are given full training in setting up the lenses and are always coupled with an “experienced hand” whilst doing their 3 hour session.
‘All that is needed is a keeness and enjoyment of speaking to the visitors who come to us from all over the world’ she added.
If volunteers come forward the attraction should open on weekends and bank holidays from May to mid-September.
Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to contact Ruth or Peter Kelly on 621733 (evenings).