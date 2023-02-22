Glen Wyllin, Michael, is the destination for Beach Buddies' volunteer session at 10.30am on Sunday, February 26..The beach and the glen area will be targeted.
It’s also a good venue for members of newly-formed River Buddies to clean the banks of the stream which runs through the glen
.• All equipment provided - gloves, bags, litterpickers
.• All ages welcome, especially families.
• The charity full public liability insurance and risk assessments, if needed.
• Duke of Edinburgh volunteers welcome.
• Beach Buddies removes all items collected and recycle as much as possible, such as plastics, glass, tin cans and metals.