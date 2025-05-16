An Isle of Man cancer charity has issued a warning after it received reports of individuals collecting donations outside local supermarkets while falsely suggesting a connection to Manx organisations.
Mannin Cancers Support Group, a registered Manx charity formed in 2019 to support male cancer treatment and diagnosis, says several people have contacted them concerned about fundraisers claiming to represent UK-based charities.
The fundraisers have reportedly been approaching customers outside stores like Tesco over the past week, asking them to sign up to monthly direct debits ranging from £15 to £35.
The group clarified that these fundraisers are in no way affiliated with Mannin Cancers Support Group or the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
Both charities operate independently on the island and ensure that all funds raised stay within the local community.
A spokesperson for Mannin Cancers said they’d received reports of charity collectors using ‘very high-pressure techniques’ on shoppers.
‘We’ve had queries from the public after they were approached by fundraisers saying they were connected to a local charity,’ the spokesperson said.
‘We want to be clear – they are not connected to us or to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group. That’s not how we fundraise.
‘Every penny we raise stays on-island to improve cancer care for local people.’
According to Mannin Cancers, one shopper contacted them after ‘two enthusiastic’ UK charity workers ‘gave it their all’ when trying to persuade them to sign for direct debit donations during a checkout conversation at Tesco in Port Erin.
The customer said the fundraisers were ‘very persuasive,’ using flattery and ‘patter,’ and even produced a laptop to speed up the process.
When the shopper hesitated, they were told that signing up online would incur an admin fee.
‘This isn’t fundraising it’s underhand,’ said a spokesperson for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
‘Sending people over to our island to get people sign up to paying to a charity by direct debit - pretty shocking fundraising tactics.’
The charity is encouraging people to be cautious and to double-check any fundraising claims.
Mannin Cancers Support Group emphasised that they do not use street fundraising teams and that legitimate donations should always be made through verified local channels.