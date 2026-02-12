Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies is heading to Ayres Nature Reserve this weekend.
Volunteers will meet at Ballaghennie on Sunday, February 15 from 10.30am.
Last weekend a group of 28, including six first timers, cleaned the stretch between Kallow Point and Perwick Bay in Port St Mary. The standout ‘everyday item washed up on the shore’ was a full-size double duvet which had somehow made its way onto the beach and up the bank.
In the coming weeks, the group will be heading to Balleira in Kirk Michael on February 22 and Port Erin and Spaldrick on March 1.
The group is planning on to visit some inland venues in the coming months such as plantations and glens. Suggestions can be emailed to [email protected].im