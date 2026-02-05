A village commissioner has distanced himself from the authority’s 8.83% rate rise.
Port St Mary Commissioners’ rate will go up to 456 pence in the pound from April, an increase of 37 pence from April.
Laurence Vaughan-Williams is the only member of the board which voted against Port St Mary’s 8.83% rate rise.
He said: ‘I don’t agree with it and I don’t want to be associated with it. The 8.9% doesn’t wash with me at all but I’m the odd one out.
‘It’s one of the highest rates in the island.
‘We increased it by 5.7% last year to cover projected wage increases. This time they want to build up the reserves, to provide a financial buffer. But I don’t believe one is needed. They should just provide the services that the village needs.’
Mr Vaughan-Williams said he would not resign from the board at this stage, insisting: ‘I can do more staying in’.
The highest percentage increase in rates so far this year is 23% announced by Michael Commissioners, taking it to 199p in the pound.
A couple of authorities have actually reduced their rates this year.
Castletown Town Commissions has announced a reduction of 3.1% to 395p in the pound and Marown Commissioners, which brought in a 22.6% hike last year, has cut its rate by 1.3% to 236p in the pound.
Both Bride and Malew Commissioners won’t be increasing their rates this year.
Ballaugh Parish Commissioners is the latest to set its rates - at 143p in the pound, an increase of 3.6%.