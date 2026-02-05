A village commissioner has distanced himself from the authority’s 8.83% rate rise.

Port St Mary Commissioners’ rate will go up to 456 pence in the pound from April, an increase of 37 pence from April.

That’s the fourth highest rate in the island, and just 1p in the pound less than Onchan’s.

The highest rates in the Isle of Man are Douglas which will be 620p in the pound from April and Ramsey which will be 528p in the pound.

Laurence Vaughan-Williams is the only member of the board which voted against Port St Mary’s 8.83% rate rise.

He said: ‘I don’t agree with it and I don’t want to be associated with it. The 8.9% doesn’t wash with me at all but I’m the odd one out.

‘It’s one of the highest rates in the island.

‘We increased it by 5.7% last year to cover projected wage increases. This time they want to build up the reserves, to provide a financial buffer. But I don’t believe one is needed. They should just provide the services that the village needs.’

Mr Vaughan-Williams said he would not resign from the board at this stage, insisting: ‘I can do more staying in’.

The highest percentage increase in rates so far this year is 23% announced by Michael Commissioners, taking it to 199p in the pound.

A couple of authorities have actually reduced their rates this year.

Castletown Town Commissions has announced a reduction of 3.1% to 395p in the pound and Marown Commissioners, which brought in a 22.6% hike last year, has cut its rate by 1.3% to 236p in the pound.

Both Bride and Malew Commissioners won’t be increasing their rates this year.

Ballaugh Parish Commissioners is the latest to set its rates - at 143p in the pound, an increase of 3.6%.