Cornaa beach remains cordoned off today as police inquiries continue into a serious assault.
Police and volunteers with the Coastguard had launched an extensive search on Sunday for a missing teenager in the north of the island.
Shortly before 4pm on Monday, police received reports of a serious assault at Cornaa beach.
Armed officers attended the scene. The casualty is being treated in the UK for serious injuries.
Around the same time, a second incident occurred nearby involving another local man who was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen.
Officers swiftly arrested a man from Douglas, who remains in police custody.
The Constabulary said there will be a significant police presence in the Maughold area today as officers carry out inquiries and seek to identify further witnesses.
It said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Superintendent John Phillips said: ‘On Sunday October 5, police, supported by the Coastguard and Search and Rescue Dogs (SARDA), conducted extensive searches in Maughold for a man reported missing from home.
‘This activity was accompanied by a public appeal.
‘The search continued into Monday, with further activity taking place at various locations across the island.
‘Based on the information available, the case was treated as a high-risk missing person enquiry, with the man’s welfare being the primary concern.
‘However, shortly before 4pm on Monday, police received reports of a serious assault at Cornaa beach, Maughold.
‘Armed officers with advanced first aid training were quickly deployed to the scene and provided medical assistance to a local man who had sustained serious injuries. He is currently receiving hospital treatment in the UK.
‘Around the same time, a second incident occurred nearby, involving another local man who was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen. Officers responding to this incident swiftly arrested a man from Douglas, who remains in police custody.’
He added: ‘There will be a significant police presence in the Maughold area today as officers carry out scene enquiries and seek to identify further witnesses. At this time, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.
‘Police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding these events and urge anyone with information to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’