The government has launched a public consultation that could see the maximum sentences increased for offences including death by dangerous driving.
The consultation is being led by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI), which says there is a difference between the maximum penalties available on the Isle of Man for certain offences and those in place in the UK.
It is seeking views on whether punishments on the Isle of Man should be brought into line with those in the UK. Any changes to legislation would require Tynwald approval.
The consultation focuses on the maximum punishments for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.
In the UK, sentences for these offences were increased in 2022 under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.
If Manx law were aligned with the UK, the maximum sentence for each offence would rise from 14 years or a fine or both to life imprisonment, giving courts greater powers to impose appropriate sentences in the most serious cases.
A DOI spokesman said: ‘Public feedback is vital. Increasing the maximum punishments will ensure the courts have the necessary tools to deliver justice in the most severe cases.
‘In addition to the specific proposals, the department welcomes views on any other aspects of road traffic legislation relevant to these offences.’
In the consultation overview, the DOI said the move followed a recent case.
It said: ‘The Isle of Man Courts of Justice recently considered a death by dangerous driving matter and its subsequent appeal.
‘Following consideration of the case there has been a general interest in the level of the punishment for the offence due to differences between the Isle of Man punishments and those in place in the UK.’
Anyone wishing to respond can do so online at https://consult.gov.im/infrastructure/road-traffic-act-1985-amendment-order-2025.
Alternatively, a paper version can be downloaded from the ‘Related’ section and responses emailed to [email protected], or by calling 01624 685901.