The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that a body was found on Douglas Beach yesterday afternoon (Thursday, February 8).
In a statement released by police today, it reads: ‘On Thursday, February 8 2024, the body of a local female was located deceased on Douglas beach.
‘The next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers during this difficult time.
‘Enquiries are currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of death but we would ask the public not to speculate at this time.’
An area of the seafront was cordoned-off at roughly 2pm yesterday afternoon as part of the investigation.
The cordon in place covered the seafront walkway and stretched from the sunken garden near the Quid's Inn pub to an area opposite Jaks bar and grill.
The total length of the cordon was thought to be around 100m.
Civil Defence staff were also at the scene assisting officers yesterday.