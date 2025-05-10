Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on the Poortown Road on Tuesday morning.
Stephen Hands sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown off island by the Great North Air Ambulance after the road traffic collision at the junction of Glenn Mooar Road and the Poortown Road near St John’s.
A police spokesperson said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary sadly reports that the rider of the motorcycle, 61-year-old Stephen Hands sadly succumbed to his injuries and has passed away in hospital.
‘The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.
‘Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling in the area at the time, in particular, the driver of a white van that was travelling towards Ballig Bridge from the direction of Peel on the Poortown Road.
‘For anyone travelling in the area around the time, we ask that you please check any dash camera footage you may have and contact police to assist with our enquiries.
‘We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect the family’s privacy on this matter.’
Anyone with any information is requested to contact the roads policing unit, via police headquarters on 631212, quoting police investigation reference 97/3590/25.