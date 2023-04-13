The competition includes five different classes that people can enter in: men’s, women’s, commercial, children’s (under-14s) and gluten-free.
The bonnags were judged by Tony Quirk, a magician, who also wowed the crowds with his magic tricks during the entertainment portion of the evening.
Jane Richardson, from Douglas, took the world champion title along with the women’s category.
Paul Chapel, of Dalby, won the title of best bonnag in the men’s class.
Nigel Kermode, of Green’s in St John’s, took the commercial class.
Rachel Boyle, from Dalby, took the prize for the best gluten-free bonnag of the championships.
There were no entries in the under-14 category, so the prize went to the youngest competitor, which was Rachel Boyle.
Event sponsors Shoprite gave out shopping vouchers to the winners.
Margy Killey, an organiser of the event, said: ‘It was brilliant, we were nearly full to capacity and the entertainment was great. However, we would like to have more children’s and commercial entries next year.’
The evening was accompanied by a concert, featuring the Shanty Boys, Rosie Morrison, bass-baritone Eric Sloane and Aelan Morgans played trumpet accompanied by his mum Anya Morgans on the piano.