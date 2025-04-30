Dalby Church has had a funding application accepted to assist with new renovation works.
The fund, which is known as ‘Give to go Green’, will see any donation made to Dalby Church - within a six-week period - being matched by the Church of England.
The period of funding for Dalby Church starts on Monday, May 5 and runs until Monday, June 16, with the first fundraising event being the annual May Day Collectors Fair on May 5.
Taking place from 12pm to 5pm, there will be a range of collectables on sale along with the church’s traditional ‘Bric-a-Brac Bonanza’ in the basement.
Homemade lunches of soup, sandwiches, cakes and coffee as well as afternoon teas will be available throughout the day, while there will also be a cake and plant stall.
The church will be looking to raise £7,000 in total across the six weeks, with further fundraising events to be announced in due course.
Local minister Cheryl Cousins commented: ‘We have done a lot thanks to our ongoing programme of events through the Friends of Dalby Church.
‘So, you can imagine how we felt when we discovered that we’re meeting ourselves coming backwards!
‘A recent damp-proof survey said that we needed to redo basic work that we’d done 40 years ago, replacing and enlarging all the guttering and downpipes, and repointing in lime mortar where damp is again penetrating.
‘People have been so good to support us, so we decided this time to try for grant funding - we are very excited that our application has been accepted.’
The church and Dalby schoolrooms will be open daily throughout the six-week campaign if anyone wishes to make a donation.