Boston party marks 20 years
Katherine Ellis and Alfred Cannan Boston 20th party
Staff, clients and invited guests, including Chief Minister Alf Cannan, gathered at Noa Bakehouse recently to celebrate Boston Multi Family Office’s 20th anniversary.
The business, which began on the Isle of Man as a single family office, has expanded to become one of the island’s top fiduciary services companies with 60 staff across its offices in Douglas and Malta.
A management buyout in 2019 saw chief executive officer, Katherine Ellis, and chief operating officer, Alex McNee, ‘reset the course of the business’.
They say that the company has gone ‘from strength to strength’.
Speaking at the event Katherine Ellis said: ‘From its earliest days, Boston has focused on the needs of entrepreneurial people – those people who can see opportunity and who thrive in the challenging world of business and commerce.
‘It has been an exciting journey and the company itself has been driven with this same proactive spirit, embracing change and seeking new possibilities as it has moved forward.
‘We have seen the business flourish, both organically and through local acquisitions, including IOMA Fiduciary business, and latterly IQE. We have further ambitious growth plans for the company for its next 20 years and beyond which will allow us to continue to adapt to changing markets and technology – but always firmly with the needs of our clients at heart.’
Thanking Boston staff for their hard work and commitment, Katherine added: ‘It is down to a shared enthusiasm and dedication to providing the best services for our clients that we have come this far and those are key values that we will take forward .’with us into the future.’
