A new multi-purpose restaurant and bar is set to open in one of Port St Mary’s oldest buildings this week.
‘Kellas’, which is based at the former Manxonia House, will include a café by day and a cocktail bar by night, as well as restaurants over two floors, a patio garden area and a farm shop.
The 5,800 square foot venue, which has been in development since late 2020, is set to open its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 8.
In its new guise, the multifaceted venue will be serving main meals, hot drinks, pastries and cocktails, as well as selling locally sourced produce. In the coming months, it will also expand into offering evening meals and afternoon teas.
The property has been completely renovated since work began in 2020, with original plans for the site expanding after the adjoining residential property, along with its garden overlooking Chapel Bay, came on the market.
Kellas is now home to a 20-seater tearoom, a 34-seater restaurant, a 30-seater garden room overlooking the bay, a 16-seater mezzanine lounge area, and a 24-seater private dining room called ‘The Manxonia Suite’.
The venue will also include a farm shop named ‘The Pantry’, which will sell locally sourced food and produce.
Becki Gelling, founder of Kellas, who has led the project with her auntie Amanda Dixon, said: ‘It’s amazing to be finally opening the doors to the public and showing the world the hard work we’ve done to transform Manxonia House into Kellas.
‘It’s been a long journey to get to this point. The opportunity and vision to purchase and restore the stunning Manxonia House presented itself in 2019.
‘We couldn’t have done it without the amazing work of our local partners, especially Kneen Construction Ltd who have led on the renovation, and Cubbin & Bregazzi who have created such an incredible space for us with their interior design services.
‘Our amazing team of expert developers have really captured the essence of the building, turning it into a warm, welcoming space that celebrates its heritage and its legacy, preserving the amazing original features of the property while creating a destination eatery, event venue and farm shop for people across the island to visit.
‘It’s been a real labour of love over the last four years. Hospitality has always been at the heart of our family, from our distillery in Sulby, to our recent tenure at Port St Mary Golf Pavilion, and not forgetting Spinnakers on the High Street in Port St Mary in the late 1990s.
‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming our first customers in the coming days and to seeing people soaking up not only our fabulous food and drink, but the amazing heritage and very special feel that this building has to it – it truly is a unique place that we’re confident will put Port St Mary on the map.’