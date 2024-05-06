A series of behind-the-scenes tours are lifting the lid on the restoration of a piece of iconic Manx engineering.

Mechanical failure caused the Laxey wheel to stop turning in September 2020, and it only turned again in October 2022 following extensive work to the iconic building.

The current ‘Phase 2’ project is an ambitious programme of repairs and restoration work to the associated mechanisms: the distinctive viaduct and the timber rods which connect the water powered wheel with the T rocker at the top of the mine’s engine shaft.

Once completed, the surviving mechanisms of Great Laxey Wheel will be back in full working order.

The ‘rods and rockers’ tours, taking place throughout the summer, gives visitors the chance to see the work, being undertaken by contractor CCJ Group, up close.

This includes the installation of new hardwood timber rods, and repointing and lime washing the masonry on the viaduct.

Meanwhile the original metalwork, including 16 sets of bogies (the wheels which move the connecting rods back and forth along the viaduct) is being assessed, cleaned and restored.

Most ambitious of all is the restoration of the T rocker, a nine-tonne, 10-metre object which is nestled in the valley and beyond the reach of conventional cranes.

It’s now encased in a custom-made scaffolding assembly, inside which it will be dismantled and removed for restoration.

Tours will be taking place through the summer, check www.manxnationalheritage.im for the latest dates and booking information.

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - traditional lime work on the viaduct, pictured is Derek Clarksonof the CCJ Group ( Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - pictured is Helen Halsall, visitor experience guide with Manx National Heritage ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Traditional lime work on the viaduct ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - scaffolding in place to prepare for the removal of the T rocker at the end of the viaduct ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - the viaduct ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - traditional lime work on the viaduct ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneal )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - new hardwood sections to replace the old timber on the rod duct ( Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - ( Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - traditional lime work on the viaduct, pictured is Derek Clarksonof the CCJ Group ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )

Behind the scenes of Phase 2 of the Laxey Wheel restoration project - pictured is Corey Kirkland and Derek Clarkson of the CCJ Group ( Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale )