Broker Tom Collins wins insurance Young Achiever Award

Tom Collins receives his award from the Chief Minister

Commercial insurance broker Tom Collins, from Rossborough Insurance, has been awarded the Chartered Insurance Institute Young Achiever of the Year Award 2022.

This industry award is given to the local insurance professional who has demonstrated the highest levels of attitude, performance, and achievement in their role.

Candidates are judged against their excellence in delivering services, leadership and how they have benefited the wider insurance community.

Tom was presented with the award at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Isle of Man, annual dinner last week by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK.

Joanna Johnson ACII, non-executive director at Rossborough, said: ‘We are immensely proud of Tom.

‘He has been a stand-out employee from the moment he joined the Rossborough team and his desire to get to grips with the many strands of personal and commercial insurance was immediately evident.

‘He has always been incredibly engaged, wanting to learn as much as he could.

‘Tom’s enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge has seen him progress quickly within the business, moving from personal lines, to commercial to further opportunities, to advance his career.

‘Last year, his hard work was rewarded by achieving his certified Chartered Insurance Institute status, and now it is great to see him being recognised with this Young Achiever of the Year Award.’

Gill Marples, president of the Insurance Institute of the Isle of Man, said: ‘This recognition is very well deserved.