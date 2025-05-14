Peel Loonie Pants are set to return to the stage with an Alice in Wonderland show at the end of this month.
The adult pantomime has a slightly more ‘risqué’ style, and is a locally written script by the show’s director Andrew Whitmore who has been involved in all of their shows to date.
The show is only suitable for adults (18 and over), as it contains bad language and sexual references.
The 15 cast members include Michelle Cain as Alice, Victoria Reynolds as the White Rabbit, Mark Britton as the Duchess, Lisa Mellor as Cheshire Cat, Tim Keyes as the Mad Hatter and Kayleigh Smart as the Queen of Hearts.
A spokesperson from Peel Pantaloons commented: ‘We started rehearsals in February and they have been going well.
‘We are pleased to have a mix of new and old faces in this year’s cast and wish all the new members all the best for their first outing with the Loonie Pants.’
The Loonie Pants is an amateur dramatics group that was formed as a spin off to Peel Pantoloons.
Previous shows put together by the theatre group include ‘Sinderella’ in 2021, ‘Big Dick’ in 2022 and ‘Sleeping with Beauty’ in 2023.
The spokesperson added: ‘Under the Loonie Pants name we get to take our love for pantomime a step further, performing shows strictly for an adult (18 and over) audience.
‘Peel Pantoloons had a successful run of the family version of Alice in Wonderland in December last year and Peel Loonie Pants are now looking forward to taking this up a notch.’
The three shows will take place at the Peel Centenary Centre on May 23, May 24 and May 25, with doors opening at 7pm and the show starting at 7.30pm.