The bus timetables are set to change some routes, with the south of the island being most affected.
The Isle of Man Government has announced the changes to the services that will come into effect from next Monday, April 24.
Following the return of two-way traffic on Castle Street, Castletown, services to Port Erin/Port St Mary no longer serve the by-pass and operate directly to Castletown Square via Victoria Road.
Journeys departing Lord Street via Rosemount and St Ninian’s to Willaston, Hailwood Avenue and Birch Hill, which then continue to Castletown, Port Erin and Port St Mary, will be numbered 12 and 12A.
Some service 11/11A/12/12A journeys are slightly retimed.
Services from Port Erin to Cregneash and the Sound will operate on weekends and Bank Holidays from June 17 to September 3.
Fridays and Saturdays will see an additional service to Ramsey, departing Douglas at 9.40 pm.
The 8 am Ramsey to Douglas schooldays service 6C will depart Ramsey at 7.55 am and operate slightly earlier to leave Peel at 8.52 am as currently scheduled.
The 10.45 pm Peel to Douglas journey will operate Mondays to Thursdays as a service 6.
This service will operate on Fridays and Saturdays as a service 6F via Foxdale, Braaid and Glen Darragh Road to Glen Vine.
An extra Fridays and Saturdays service 5A will depart Ramsey at 11.10 pm and Peel at 11.50 pm to Douglas.
Most daytime service 22H and 25H journeys operate five minutes earlier than what is currently provided.
A Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays service is introduced with service 15 to Groudle and King Edward Road and service 15B to Ballabrooie.
Chris Thomas MHK, Minister for Infrastructure, said: ‘I am pleased to see the new release of the annual timetable for 2023, and I fully support the division’s continued engagement with stakeholders and ongoing review of the services provided.’
New bus timetables are available at bus.im to view or download and printed timetables will be available from the Douglas Sea Terminal, House of Manannan, Ronaldsway airport and all bus depots from tomorrow, April 20.