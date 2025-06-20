Wilma Prentice was a dynamic Sunday School leader and an important member of the local Girl Guide scene. As a trustee of the Scout and Guide Headquarters at the top of Bray Hill, she had heard that the building was for sale - but only to a worthy cause. Rev Guthrie toured the site, recognised its potential, and the elders successfully purchased it in 1988. In a poignant turn of events, the Scout Hall was named after William Cunningham - the very same man who had led the Sunday School renovations in 1932.