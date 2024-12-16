Bus Vannin has announced a revision to its Go School Card Policy following backlash from parents and students.
Back in October it was confirmed that the cards, which offer discounted travel for students travelling to and from school, would no longer be valid after 5pm from Monday, November 4.
This sparked widespread frustration from families who said the decision overlooked the needs of young people involved in extracurricular activities, sports fixtures, and after-school study sessions.
Previously, the cards allowed subsidised travel until 6pm, accommodating students who participated in after-school activities.
SCH 1 card is for primary school students, SCH 2 card is for secondary school students, and the SCH 3 is for pupils at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
Today (Monday, December 16), Bus Vannin announced the school bus cards SCH 1 and SCH 2 will be valid until 5.30pm from Monday, January 6, 2025.
In a statement, a Bus Vannin spokesperson said: ‘An extra 30 minutes is being put in place after monitoring the impact of the revised time announced in October, and further collaboration with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
‘Students aged up to 19 years can use a pre-paid Go School card to travel between their home and Isle of Man Government-run schools and college courses.
‘From Monday, January 6, any student wishing to catch a bus after 5.30pm will be required to pay the appropriate half-fare.’
Previous backlash
When it was announced that the cards would no longer be valid after 5pm back in October, parents took to social media to express their anger.
One parent voiced their disappointment, highlighting the impact on students attending Ballakermeen High School, which remains open until 5.30pm for sixth formers to study after hours.
Another said: ‘My son had a school fixture last week at Castle Rushen High School and only returned back in time to Ramsey Grammar School for him to get the bus that leaves Ramsey just after 5pm.
‘It is too early; students travelling back to school from away fixtures will need onwards travel home past 5pm.
‘Were schools even consulted?’, the parent questioned.
Ballakermeen High School is among several schools that offer extended hours for sixth formers, allowing them to stay on-site to study.
The revised time will come into effect on January 6, but whether this compromise will satisfy parents and students remains to be seen.