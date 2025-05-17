The ashes of former leading Manx Grand Prix rider Mike Kelly will be taken on one final lap of the Mountain Course next Tuesday, May 20.
Mr Kelly, who was involved with the Isle of Man TT and MGP in one capacity or another for 45 years, died earlier this year in south-east Australia, where he had lived for more than 30 years.
His wife Pat arrived in the island earlier this week, accompanied by her son and daughter.
They have arranged a memorial service for Mike at 11am on Tuesday in Marown Church, when his eldest brother, Rev. Brian Kelly, will be leading the service.
Earlier the same morning, the family will assemble at the TT Grandstand from 9.15am to set off at 9.30am for the final lap.
2023 Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Joe Yeardsley will be carrying Mike's ashes on the rear of a bike and the family will be driven directly behind in a car by Michael Griffiths, a son of the late Selwyn Griffiths who won the last race Mike ever competed in (and himself died a week or two before him). Mike came third, so they stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the podium.
The car will be followed by some of the current travelling marshals team – Mike Kelly was a TM and official car driver for a number of years, in addition to being deputy clerk of the course for the Manx.
Any biker who wishes to join the procession will be very welcome.
There will then be a word of prayer at the family graveside in Marown, where Mike's ashes will be laid to rest.
Again, anyone who wishes to attend the memorial service and later raise a glass to Mike at the Hawthorn Inn will be welcome to attend.