The annual Young People and Graduation Fair took place at the Villa Marina on Wednesday (April 1) bringing together more than 55 employers to showcase a wide range of opportunities available to young people.
Alongside the exhibition, attendees at the Zurich Isle of Man-sponsored event were able to take part in a series of informative and relaxed panel discussions.
These sessions featured young professionals who are making their mark in their respective fields, offering practical advice and sharing personal insights into their journeys through education and the world of work.
Among the speakers were three winners from Media Isle of Man’s news and lifestyle website Gef’s 30 Under 30 awards.
Mariella Craig, who won the Sustainability Award in 2023, spoke on the sustainability panel and highlighted how the award win has positively influenced her career, particularly during job interviews where it often sparks interest and conversation.
Mariella developed an interest in climate change and studied it at university, where she discovered Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). This business framework focuses on environmental and social impact, by and on employees and communities. She now gathers data to help organisations track and improve their sustainability efforts.
She said: ‘I gather data, and I'm trying to put that across in a way that might actually influence decisions being made in business to bring about positive, long-term change.’
Josh Moore, recipient of last year’s Entrepreneurship Award, also shared his experience. He is the owner of Renegade, a Buck’s Road barber shop that uniquely combines grooming services with the sale of vintage clothing.
He felt there was a strong expectation to go to university after finishing school, with friends applying and teachers encouraging the same path.
Josh said: ‘There is other options, sometimes it's just knowing and being told how you can do certain things. Because I didn't know. I had to figure out myself. But if I knew what I know now, I would have had a lot of an easier time.’
Lottie Owen, winner of the 2024 Disruptor Award, took part as well. She is the founder of ‘Invision by Lottie’, a social media marketing firm, and spoke about building a brand and carving out a space in a competitive industry.
Discussing how she felt to be asked to speak on a panel, she said, ‘I was really surprised when I got the message, and also quite scared. I think imposter syndrome definitely kicks in in moments like this, but at the same time, I'm really confident with where I am right now.’
She said the experience still doesn’t feel entirely real at times. At 19, she is already in the role she had been aiming for and it often only truly sinks in during moments like team meetings when she reflects on how unusual it feels for someone her age.
Mariella, Josh and Lottie each demonstrate what’s possible when passion is paired with dedication.