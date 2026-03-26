A bistro in the north of the island is celebrating success after being recognised in the Manx Menu awards.
Located in the Mountain View Innovation Centre, Jurby Road, Ramsey.
Opened in July 2023 business Babbages Bistro and Bar is run by Bartek Czapczynski, who moved from Poland in 2021 and quickly developed a strong love for the island.
Now in its third year, the venue has already achieved notable success, earning recognition among the winners of this year’s Manx Menu awards - an accolade that highlights its commitment to celebrating local ingredients and cuisine.
Organised by Love Manx, a campaign by government agency Business Isle of Man, The Manx Menu initiative aims to celebrate Manx ingredients, champion local suppliers and highlight the creativity and community spirit within the island’s hospitality sector.
Awards judges were impressed with the team at Babbages, who they felt had developed a thoughtful, seasonal menu that focused on showcasing high-quality local Isle of Man ingredients while keeping each dish simple and well-balanced.
For the starter, they prepared toasted sourdough topped with smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, fresh dill, and a cider reduction, creating a dish that was light, fresh, and carefully balanced in flavour.
The main course featured slow-roasted Manx lamb, served as pulled leg of lamb alongside a potato and parsley waffle, buttered carrots, and a creamy cider sauce. This dish brought together rich, deep, and comforting flavours with a hearty, satisfying finish.
To complete the meal, they made a honey semifreddo accompanied by a cider reduction and a crunchy crumble, offering a dessert that was smooth and sweet with a pleasant contrast in texture.
Overall, the menu put the emphasis on simplicity, seasonality, and a strong focus on allowing the local ingredients to stand out.
Babbages Bistro and Bar are proud to champion local produce, choosing Manx first before sourcing elsewhere.
He said, ‘For us at Babbages Bistro, supporting local is not something we do only for the Manx Menu – it’s part of our philosophy all year round. We work closely with local producers and suppliers on a daily basis, choosing seasonal ingredients and building long-term relationships.
‘We source our vegetables from Bry Rad’s – Fresh Veg Shed, and our meat from A&J Butcher, which allows us to maintain both quality and consistency while supporting local businesses.
‘It’s about consistency, trust and genuinely representing the Isle of Man through our food.’
‘I feel really proud and grateful. There are many great places on the island, so to be recognised is a big achievement for us. It motivates us to keep improving and continue promoting local produce.’
Babbages Bistro and Bar is open seven days a week, from 8am to 3pm during the week with hours altering slightly on the weekend from 9am to 4pm.