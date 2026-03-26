Douglas-based risk mitigation and forensic investigations firm Expol has appointed Alayne Sheffield as chief operating officer.
Alayne joined the business in March 2019 as manager of ExpolCheck, the company’s employment screening division.
With a background in finance and human resources, she was appointed director of ExpolCheck in July 2021 and director of Expol Limited in September of that year.
The group provides services including criminal and civil investigations, corporate fraud investigations, enhanced due diligence, asset tracing, litigation support in addition to employment screening.
A spokesperson for the Prospect Hill business said: ‘Alayne’s appointment as chief operating officer reflects her significant contribution to the business and its continued development.
‘In her new role as COO, Alayne will take responsibility for the day-to-day operational management of the group, in addition to continuing to lead employment screening and overseeing all people and human resources functions.’
Alayne added: ‘I am very pleased to step into the role at a time when Expol is continuing to evolve and expand its services.
‘Having worked closely with our clients and our team over the past six years, I understand both the operational challenges businesses face and the importance of maintaining robust, compliant screening and due diligence processes.
‘Our focus remains on delivering a premium, lawful and client-centred service. As regulatory expectations increase, particularly around enhanced due diligence and employment screening, we are well placed to support organisations across the island and beyond.’
Chief executive Rob Kinrade welcomed the appointment, adding: ‘As Expol continues to expand its service lines and client base, it is vital that our operational structure evolves in parallel.
‘Alayne’s appointment ensures we have the right expertise in place to support that growth while maintaining the high standards of discretion, compliance and quality for which Expol is known.’