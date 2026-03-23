Negotiations in the ongoing bus driver dispute continue, but both sides are essentially in the same position as last week.
That’s the message from government on Monday as the fourth round of strike action ran over the weekend and into today, with normal services expected to resume on Tuesday.
However, disruption is set to return later this week, with a fifth round of action potentially starting on Friday.
Last week, speaking in Tynwald, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall confirmed that both the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and union representatives remain ‘a considerable way apart’ in talks supported by the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS).
Despite this, he said he remains optimistic that a resolution can be reached, believing ‘common ground’ can eventually be found through continued discussions.
The dispute involves members of Unite and centres on proposed changes to drivers’ working arrangements, following a three per cent pay award earlier this year.
The Government has made a further offer which it says would provide drivers with an average of £1,180 on top of the standard pay rise, equating to roughly a seven per cent increase overall for 2026.
Mr Crookall stressed that the issue is ‘not strictly about pay,’ but is instead a request to modernise existing contracts.
Proposed changes, including moving drivers from weekly to monthly pay, have not been accepted by staff but are seen by the DoI as important for operational efficiency.
The minister confirmed that no discussions have been held with Treasury regarding additional funding, with the department seeking to resolve the dispute within its current budget.
Industrial action began with a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, causing widespread disruption.
Further strike dates are already scheduled for March 27–31.
Mr Crookall said he does not believe either side intends for the dispute to continue into the Easter period or the TT races and expressed hope that further discussions will lead to an agreement.