Isle of Man Creamery is sponsoring the award for Celebrating Local Food and Drink at November’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.
It is appropriate that ‘the Creamery’, as it is always known, is associated with this award category as it is a key element in the local farming and food sector.
It is the vital link that connects dairy farmers in the island with consumers.
It is also a cooperative, as managing director Findlay MacLeod explains: ‘The Creamery is a limited company so it’s got a modern structure but it is 100% owned by the 28 dairy farmers in the Isle of Man.
‘We’re not part of government and we don’t have any independent shareholders.
‘If we do a good job the farmers get a decent price for their milk, and that is our focus, to make them sustainable.’
The Creamery, along with the whole of the food sector in the island, faces a unique set of challenges; scale, energy costs and the cost of shipping.
But, as Findlay goes on the say, the island also has some great advantages: ‘All of our milk comes from cows which are certified and independently audited as grass fed.
This means that they are happier, healthier cows because they are out eating grass in beautiful Manx pastures for a minimum of 200 days per year.
‘It’s better for the cows’ welfare: grass is what cows’ stomachs process best and they have fresh air, they can socialise naturally, and they enjoy a happier life.
‘The milk they produce is healthier for us too as it has a higher Omega 3 content.’
Currently the cows that supply the Creamery are averaging 230 days a year out at grass.
This is a long way ahead of some of the more intensive dairy operations in the UK and EU.
Leerdammer, which is a Dutch company, has a claim of ‘grass fed’ based on only 120 days out at pasture.
A superior, grass-fed raw product also plays its part in cheese production.
Since Findlay took over the running of the Creamery in 2000, the company has earned a reputation as a great cheesemaker.
Last month, at the Global Cheese Awards, their Mature Cheddar won a gold award, despite being up against cheeses from all over the world.
Their Vintage Cheddar and Black Peppercorn Cheddar both won silver and their Garlic and Chive Cheddar won bronze.
Isle of Man Creamery cheeses are respected in retail markets across the globe, and the Creamery exports to countries including the US, Canada, Spain, UK, Ireland, Malta and the Middle East.
Findlay says: ‘Our exports were hit by Covid but we’ve recovered, we’ve had some new business in Canada and the US, and we’ve got agreement for some new business in the UK with two major multiples, starting next year.’
Interestingly their marketing focus has shifted recently, away from history and landscape.
In global markets the island’s cheeses now have a surprising new USP – our UNESCO Biosphere status.
‘We’re anIsle of Man Biosphere Partner which is a very attractive feature in some markets:some of our American customers love the fact that we are the only entire nation biosphere, and demonstrating man and nature in harmony,’ says Findlay.
When it comes to the Creamery’s support for other local food businesses, dairy products are the basis for a number of products, including ice cream (the Creamery supplies all our local ice cream makers) and baked goods.
These businesses all appreciate having access to high-quality milk, cheese, butter and cream here in the island.
Findlay says: ‘Informally, we will always support a new food producer who wants to know about food hygiene or how to sell to a supermarket.
‘We have given help and advice to a number of companies over the years. In a more formal way, I sit on the board of Business Isle of Man’s food and drink sector agency.
‘Our prime responsibility is to the dairy sector on the island but if there are ways in which we can assist the food sector as a whole on the island then that’s great.’