Two brothers behind plans to open a new gym have spoken out about the scheme, saying the heaviest weight in the facility will be the front door.
Danny and Joe Kane, who run The Meadow Gym in Douglas, stressed that their planned new centre at Onchan Park won’t be a traditional bodybuilding gym if it gets the go ahead.
The siblings said activities at the site would instead focus on functional fitness for all age and aims to offer a supportive, community-focused space for people from three to 75 years old.
The Kanes have submitted a change of use application to turn the former Dance and Fun Factory site into a functional fitness centre. The site, which closed after Christmas 2024, had been a popular children’s play area for 15 years and is owned by Onchan Commissioners.
They say their gym will cater to a wide range of ages and provide structured fitness opportunities for children, countering concerns that the facility would reduce options for younger people in the area.
Danny said: ‘We are a functional fitness gym that has been open for four years now and have helped hundreds of people in that time. Rather than a regular commercial gym, we are a class-based coaching service, and our members range in age from three to 75 years old.’
He said the new Onchan site would allow them to expand their children’s fitness programmes, helping more young people stay active and healthy.
‘Children are one of the main reasons for us wanting to expand – to allow us to run more classes more frequently and, inevitably, help more children and adults be the best version of themselves,’ he said.
‘By the end of 2025, we want to be offering kids’ fitness to as many young people as we can, and this new space will allow us to do that. We’ve worked with various schools on the island and have seen first-hand the positive impact regular exercise can have on children’s physical and mental wellbeing.’
The Kanes also believe the gym could help reduce antisocial behaviour among teens, which has been a growing concern in the village.
‘A few posts have mentioned antisocial behaviour of children and teens around Onchan recently,’ Danny said. ‘We hope that giving them a place to let off steam in the right way will be a great way to combat this.’
The former Dance and Fun Factory site has a varied history. Before becoming a children’s play area, it was used as a squash centre, with some of the best courts on the island. The building’s current layout will remain, with four separate rooms, though the application does not specify how each space will be used.
The commissioners confirmed earlier this year that the site is available to let for £13,500 per year, and the application sets out proposed opening hours of 6am to 7.30pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4pm to 7pm on Wednesdays; 6am to 11am on Saturdays; and 9am to 1pm on Sundays.
The planning application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.