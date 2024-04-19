Due to an administrative error by Media Isle of Man, incorrect information is featured on the front page of the Isle of Man Courier, Friday 19 April. We reported that a sale was on offer which is not the case. However, Millichap’s on Parliament Street in Ramsey is currently offering Special Spring Offers on selected items throughout the store.
Correction: Millichaps Spring into Summer – Special Offers throughout the store
Friday 19th April 2024 12:33 pm
(Millichaps)
