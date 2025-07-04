As part of the company’s switch off of its copper broadband network, Manx Telecom is inviting residents from Laxey to an event in the village next week.
The area is part of zone three in the firm’s copper switch-off programme.
This week’s event will take place at the Live at Home Digital Hub, which is located in the old post office opposite the EVF Service Station, on Thursday, July 10, between 3 and 6pm.
MT’s dedicated community partner Josh Radcliffe said: ‘As the switch-off continues, we want to make sure you have all the support you need along the way.
‘It will affect your home phone, so even if you don’t use the internet you still need to take action.’
No appointment is necessary for the drop-in event. For more information, please visit mt.im/futureready