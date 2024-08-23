Law firm Appleby Isle of Man has been recognised in the 2024 edition of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth (HNW) Guide, having secured a ‘Band 2’ ranking for its private client and trusts practice.
The Douglas practice was praised for its ‘excellent senior lawyers who supervise the more junior members of the team… bringing in expertise from other teams where necessary’, with the guide also praising the team’s responsiveness and that they ‘can be called upon to assist in extremely short timeframes’.
Erin Trimble-Cregeen, counsel in both Appleby Isle of Man and Jersey, was also individually recognised as ‘Up and Coming’.
Within her private client and trusts practice, Erin focuses on the contentious aspects of trust law and estate administration and is regarded as a ‘highly skilled lawyer who is passionate about her work and has the ability to gain the trust of her clients and provide creative solutions’.
Commenting on the latest set of rankings, Appleby Isle of Man managing partner Mark Holligon, said: ‘We’re delighted to see that our private Client and Trusts practice has been recognised in this year’s rankings and to receive such wonderful feedback from our clients.
‘It’s also great to see that Erin has been individually recognised - which is well deserved and reflects the expertise that she brings to the team.’