Connor Clark, aged 17, of Greeba Road, Douglas, pleaded guilty to the offence and will be sentenced on October 17.
Lennon Ballard, also 17, of Ballachrink Road, Onchan, denied the allegation and a pre-trial review will be held for him on October 3.
The third teenager is too young to be named, but he has pleaded guilty to the offence and will be sentenced in a juvenile court on September 25.
The offence was committed on February 23 in Willaston.
It was said to have involved the victim being asked to lick the bottom of someone's shoes, then being kicked in the face and punched.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the three defendants had not physically assaulted the victim, but had been there and were encouraging it, so were jointly charged.
She said that the defendant who had committed the actual assault was also a juvenile and had already been sentenced in another court.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court.
Clark was represented by advocate Victoria Kinrade, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The juvenile who appeared in court was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for a report from the Youth Justice Team to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Ballard was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed that a trial for her client should be held in summary court.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and bail continues for all three parties.