A Douglas fiduciary services provider has made an new appointment to its board.
Vicky Kinrade has joined the board of Equiom (Isle of Man) Limited, which has had a presence in the island for 48 years. She will take up the role of executive director, private wealth and family office.
Announcing the appointment, a spokesperson for the Victoria Street firm said: ‘An experienced trustee and director, Vicky works closely with high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and their advisers.
‘Her appointment reflects Equiom’s continued focus on strengthening governance, broadening expertise and supporting the next phase of growth for its Isle of Man business.
‘As part of Equiom’s leadership team, Vicky brings extensive experience in client-facing advisory work, technical fiduciary matters and the oversight of complex private wealth structures.
‘Her background includes regulatory experience with the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, as well as active involvement in the island’s professional services community. She is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a Director of STEP Isle of Man.’
Commenting on the appointment, Nina Johnston, managing director of Equiom (Isle of Man) Limited, said: ‘Vicky’s appointment reflects the continued evolution of our island board as we add bandwidth to our operating board, broaden our expertise and ensure we are well positioned for the future.
‘She brings significant technical knowledge, regulatory insight and practical experience across private wealth and family office services.
‘Vicky is a highly valued colleague, known for her personable approach, high standards of client service and ability to bring considered perspective to complex matters.
‘Her appointment further strengthens our leadership team.’
Vicky added: ‘I am delighted to join the board and to contribute to the continued development of the business.
‘My focus will be on supporting our people and clients, enhancing our private wealth and family office offering, and helping to ensure we continue to deliver high standards of service, governance and technical expertise.’