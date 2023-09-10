The company won the award for Employer of the Year at last year’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence and it is sponsoring the award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year at this year’s Awards.
Nigel Simpson, head of International Markets at Zurich on the Isle of Man, said: ‘We wanted to sponsor this category because workplace wellbeing is at the heart of our business, both locally and globally.
‘It’s a major consideration in all of our thinking, from our ethos as an employer right through to the thought process when developing products for customers.
‘Of course, this award is for organisations and individuals behind initiatives that can have an impact beyond the workplace – but health and wellbeing is an issue that’s close to our heart, so this category was the ideal choice for us to sponsor.’
The Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year Award recognises that excellent physical and mental wellbeing is pivotal to the Island Plan – the government strategy which promotes a happy, healthy and prosperous future for residents and workers.
This category recognises and celebrates organisations or individuals that have developed activities, facilities, policies and strategies which encourage an active and healthy community, as well as promoting mental, physical or emotional health.
Mr Simpson added: ‘We know there are many organisations here on the island that are doing great work by finding innovative ways to promote positive health and wellbeing, so we’re really looking forward to seeing, and celebrating, the initiatives which are put forward.
‘In our industry, we can see that attitudes towards workplace wellbeing are evolving rapidly, so innovation is essential in order to keep pace with these developments.
‘As a leading provider of employee benefits solutions, every day we see how the expectations of employees in all sectors is changing, and this is shaping the way in which forward-thinking employers are responding in order to ensure they recruit and retain the best people.
‘Employees today are looking for a more holistic approach to benefits packages. They want a personalised rather than a ‘one size fits all’ solution – and, most importantly, they’re looking for a modern, progressive, approach to health and wellbeing in the workplace.’
Zurich is also the lead sponsor for the Wellbeing in the Workplace Conference (organised by the Chamber of Commerce’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum) which will be held at the Palace Hotel on November 30.
‘A key theme of the event will be around the idea that it will take a concerted effort from organisations across the island to ensure that everyone is following best practice on this important issue. Public Health Isle of Man’s Workplace Wellbeing Group organised the annual conference from 2016 until 2022.
Chamber’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum has now taken up the baton to continue to provide an annual focus to promote health and wellbeing at work.
Supporting community events which raise awareness of health and wellbeing is part of Zurich’s local and global commitment to showing leadership on these important issues.
The company has also been running a three-year collaboration with Isle Listen which began in October 2020, to provide practical mental health and wellbeing support for young people, and remove the stigma surrounding mental health.
The project – which was backed by the Z Zurich Foundation and Zurich on the Isle of Man – has had a major impact on the support available to young people across the island.
Could you be a winner?
In all, there are 16 award categories at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, offering opportunities for businesses of all sizes, charities, public sector teams and individuals. There are awards for those involved with everything from local food and drink, the community and culture, to digital innovation, customer service and teams working together.
Entries close at midday this Thursday, September 14.
For more information and to enter online, visit www.afe.im