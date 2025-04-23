Ramsey Music Society’s first concert of the season offers attendees a rare chance to hear an oboe and piano duet.
Performing this coming Monday, April 28, at Ramsey Grammar School are Tommy Hill and Alex Wyatt graduate students of the Royal Northern College of Music and Birmingham Conservatory respectively.
Oboe player Tommy has performed with some of the UK’s most innovative ensembles. He has received numerous awards, including second prize in the Winifred Micklam Prize in 2016 and was finalist in the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Woodwind Prize in 2018. He was also winner of the Leamington Music Prize in 2018 with his quintet, Inventus.
Pianist Alex performs both as a soloist and as a chamber musician. He was awarded the Miss Bowen Challenge Cup for a First-Year Pianist, has won the Denis Matthews prize, Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra concerto prize and Leamington Music Award.
A spokesperson for the society said: ‘It is nice to offer our stage to young artists and we hope that this concert will attract people who love wonderful and evocative sound of oboe.
‘The programme is a mix of piano solo and oboe/piano duet, including wonderful piano solo pieces “Prelude, Choral and Fugue” by César Frank and “Fantasia on the Last Rose of Summer” by Felix Mendelssohn (piano), and famous “Sonata” for oboe and piano by Herbert Howell.
‘Such combination promises a very enjoyable evening, and we hope many of you will be able to attend.
‘We would like to thank you all for your continuous support, and we hope to see many of you at the concert on Monday at 7.30pm, at the Ramsey Grammar School West Building.’
For the new season, tickets cost £15, instead of £12. The society say this increase is in line with the current average ticket costs for concerts at other venues in the island.