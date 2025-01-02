The transformative potential of AI and digital technologies has become undeniable. For SMEs, embracing these advancements is no longer a luxury but a necessity to remain competitive in an increasingly digitised marketplace. Cost-effective AI tools can help automate routine tasks, optimise workflows, and enhance decision-making processes. Whether improving customer experiences through personalised services or leveraging data analytics to uncover new market opportunities, digital transformation should be central to SME strategies. However, as concerns about automation and digitalisation displacing jobs persist, it is crucial to focus on leveraging technology to complement and support jobs rather than replace them. By investing in digital skills training programmes, improving digital infrastructure, and promoting technology adoption initiatives tailored to SMEs' needs, we can ensure these businesses are equipped to harness technology effectively. Upskilling staff is key to maximising the benefits of these technologies and ensuring their smooth integration into daily operations. This approach will foster a workforce that is adaptable, innovative, and resilient, driving economic growth and stability in an evolving market landscape.