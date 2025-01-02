In this feature Douglas Grant, the Managing Director at Manx Financial Group, shares some tips on how small businesses can stay competitive and resilient this year...
As 2025 unfolds, UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a rapidly evolving business environment shaped by economic, political, and technological shifts. These dynamics necessitate a reassessment of strategies by business leaders to support SMEs through the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here are five key areas that we believe SMEs should prioritise to thrive in the year ahead:
1. Navigating economic recovery amid political change
The UK's political landscape is poised for significant shifts in 2025, with the potential for a new government to bring changes to fiscal policies, regulations, and business incentives. For SMEs, this period of uncertainty offers challenges but also opportunities to adapt and thrive. Agility will be critical. Businesses should stay informed about potential changes in taxation, funding schemes, and regulatory requirements. Engaging with industry associations or professional advisers can provide valuable insights and guidance. At the same time, SMEs can position themselves to leverage government initiatives aimed at boosting innovation, sustainability, or regional development. However, the economic backdrop remains challenging. With interest rates expected to stay higher for longer than previously anticipated, the cost-of-living crisis will likely persist, reducing disposable income levels. This, in turn, will constrain consumer spending and broader investment, counterproductive to the government’s goal of driving growth to fund future expenditure. SMEs must navigate these complexities carefully to remain resilient and competitive.
2. Addressing high inflation
High inflation continues to impact costs across the board, from raw materials to energy, while influencing customer spending behaviours. To maintain resilience, SMEs must adopt proactive measures to manage these pressures. Implementing effective pricing strategies is essential, as is keeping a tight rein on cash flow. Regularly reviewing budgets, renegotiating contracts with suppliers, and seeking bulk purchase discounts can help mitigate rising costs. Additionally, SMEs should explore new technologies and practices to improve operational efficiencies, reducing waste and increasing productivity. The combination of sustained inflation and constrained spending power underscores the importance of strategic planning and adaptability for SMEs seeking long-term success.
3. Mitigating supply chain and geopolitical risks
Geopolitical instability and global supply chain disruptions continue to pose significant challenges for SMEs reliant on international trade. A new trade fixated US President and recent events like the pandemic and blockages at critical trade routes, including the Panama and Suez Canals, have exposed the fragility of global supply chains. These disruptions underscore the need for SMEs to build resilience by diversifying their supply chains, optimising processes, and embracing sustainable practices. To safeguard against uncertainties, SMEs should prioritise working with multiple suppliers across different regions, reducing dependency on any single source. Where feasible, internalising critical processes or sourcing materials locally can minimise risks, lower transportation costs, and shorten delivery times. These measures not only enhance flexibility but also contribute to sustainability efforts, key factors in today's market environment.
The Labour government has an important role to play in fostering supply chain resilience and supporting local businesses. By investing in robust supply chain management systems and encouraging SMEs to adopt data-driven approaches, Labour can help identify vulnerabilities and implement targeted solutions. This includes providing expert advice and incentives for best practices in procurement and trade that adhere to strict ESG criteria. Prioritising local sourcing and sustainable strategies not only shields SMEs from global market volatility but also positions them as key drivers of a thriving, environmentally conscious local economy. Strengthened by resilient, ESG-compliant supply chains, SMEs can lead the way in economic growth and environmental stewardship, ensuring their long-term success and contributing to a more sustainable future.
4. Harnessing AI and driving digital transformation
The transformative potential of AI and digital technologies has become undeniable. For SMEs, embracing these advancements is no longer a luxury but a necessity to remain competitive in an increasingly digitised marketplace. Cost-effective AI tools can help automate routine tasks, optimise workflows, and enhance decision-making processes. Whether improving customer experiences through personalised services or leveraging data analytics to uncover new market opportunities, digital transformation should be central to SME strategies. However, as concerns about automation and digitalisation displacing jobs persist, it is crucial to focus on leveraging technology to complement and support jobs rather than replace them. By investing in digital skills training programmes, improving digital infrastructure, and promoting technology adoption initiatives tailored to SMEs' needs, we can ensure these businesses are equipped to harness technology effectively. Upskilling staff is key to maximising the benefits of these technologies and ensuring their smooth integration into daily operations. This approach will foster a workforce that is adaptable, innovative, and resilient, driving economic growth and stability in an evolving market landscape.
5. Adapting to labour market shifts and flexible work trends
The labour market remains tight, with SMEs facing fierce competition to attract and retain talent. Offering competitive, flexible working conditions will be crucial in securing the workforce of the future. Hybrid work models have become a staple of modern employment, and SMEs should embrace this trend to appeal to top talent. Investing in training and development programmes will also enhance employee satisfaction while building a more skilled and adaptable workforce. Additionally, fostering a strong organisational culture that prioritises employee well-being can strengthen retention and reinforce a company's reputation as an employer of choice.
Looking ahead
While 2025 brings its share of uncertainties, it also presents opportunities for SMEs to innovate, grow, and strengthen their resilience. By addressing these five critical areas, political and economic agility, inflation management, supply chain resilience, digital transformation, and workforce adaptation, SMEs can navigate the challenges ahead with confidence.
At Manx Financial Group, we remain committed to supporting SMEs in their journey, offering tailored lending solutions to help them achieve their ambitions and unlock their potential in the evolving business landscape.
About the Manx Financial Group
Manx Financial Group PLC (MFG) is an AIM-listed company (LSE: MFX.L).
It is the holding company providing a range of diversified financial services to customers in both the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.
The sectors include banking services, payment solutions, foreign exchange, money saving solutions, wealth management, general insurance, and life insurance through its subsidiaries Conister Bank, Conister Finance & Leasing, Edgewater Associates, Manx Collections, MFX, Blue Star Business Solutions, The Business Lending Exchange, Payment Assist and Ninkasi Rentals & Finance.