Two local cancer charities recently reached a significant £10m fundraising milestone due to continued community support.
The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, and its sibling charity Mannin Cancers, hit a £10.2m fundraising total between the two charities in December 2024.
The two charities, which were formed in 2012 and 2019 respectively, are run entirely by volunteers, with all the money raised being spent on the Isle of Man and its residents.
In that time, the charities have funded specialist projects such as the Manx Breast Unit, staff training and specialist equipment such as two spectral CT scanners, the CT MRI suite and transperineal biopsies.
The charities also continue to fund specialist equipment for the Manx Breast Unit as well as three patient quiet rooms at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Ronaldsway Airport and Liverpool Sea Terminal.
Julie Stokes, chairman and trustee of both charities, said: ‘We have a great team of volunteers and we cannot thank them enough.
‘We’d also like to thank the great Manx public, trusts and businesses for all the support they give us. We hold around 18 fundraising events each year, and each and every one of them is so well supported. Thank you!’
The continued fundraising has also led to Mannin Cancers announcing the scheduled opening of its new cancer support centre at Noble’s Hospital.
The new centre, which has been established in collaboration with Minds Matter, is projected to open in the early summer of 2025.
A spokesperson from Mannin Cancers said: ‘The centre is being designed to offer a warm, welcoming and caring environment, whilst offering support to patients and their carers.
‘There will be consulting rooms, multifunctional areas, a kitchen and dining area and rooms for various groups to hold meetings or informal gatherings.’