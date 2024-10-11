The Isle of Man has a strong presence among the nominees shortlisted for the Citywealth IFC awards.
The awards, now in their 14th year, are designed to highlight the excellence of the advisors and managers in the private wealth sector within the major international financial centres.
Two individuals and 17 companies based in the island have been recognised for their achievements. The awards, which will be hosted by high-profile politician and former chair of the Conservative party 1922 Committee Lord Brady of Altrincham, take place in London at the end of January.
Investment Manager of the Year – Channel Islands and Isle of Man
- Alex Toohey, investment director at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
- Joanna Crookall, CEO at Ramsey Crookall
Law firm of the Year – Isle of Man
- Appleby
- Cains
- Callin Wild
- Kinley Legal
- Mann Benham
- Simcocks
Private Bank of the Year – Channel Islands and Isle of Man
- Barclays Private Bank
- Coutts
Family Office Provider of the Year
- Boston MFO
Trust Company of the Year – Isle of Man
- Affinity Group
- Cavendish Trust Company
- Equiom
- JTC Group
- Sterling Trust
Fund Administration Company of the Year
- IQ-EQ
- JTC Group
- Zedra
ESG Services & Administration Provider of the Year
- Grant Thornton
- JTC Group
UHNW Relocation Programme of the Year
- Locate Isle of Man