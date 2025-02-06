An Isle of Man business roadshow will return to South Africa for a sixth time next month.
The Indaba, which means business in the Zulu and Xhosa languages, will this time bring together seven leading island companies representing the finance, legal and investment sectors, in a roadshow across six cities.
Under the theme ‘Global Business, Local Stability: The Isle of Man’s role in mitigating risk in a complex world’, the event aims to demonstrate how the Isle of Man provides a safe and secure platform for wealth creation, business expansion and risk management.
A spokesperson for government agency Finance Isle of Man, which helps facilitate the event, said: ‘Indaba attendees will gain practical insights into navigating cross-border uncertainties.
‘Presentations and panel discussions will cover how the Isle of Man’s robust regulatory framework, political stability, and commitment to sustainability can offer tangible advantages to those looking to invest or operate internationally.
‘With a focus on governance, structuring, and wealth management, the sessions will empower you to make informed, forward-looking decisions amidst evolving global challenges.’
Taking part in the trip alongside officials from Finance Isle of Man, are representatives of island firms Appleby, the Atla Group, Boston Multi Family Office, Canaccord Genuity, ILS World, Ramsey Crookall and Resilience Asset Management.
The series of roadshow events begins in Durban on March 11, before heading to Johannesburg two days later.
Pretoria is next up on Friday, March 14, with Winelands (March 17), Cape Town (March 18) and finally George in the Western Cape (March 19) the destinations the following week.
Among the panellists are Atla Group chairman Basil Bielich, Appleby partner Garry Manley, Ramsey Crookall chief executive Joanna Crookall, Canaccord Genuity’s Alex Toohey and island entrepreneur Kevin Ballard.