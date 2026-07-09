An island firm has helped a leading global supplier of print, document and IT solutions to gain ESG certification.
The company, which was founded in the island, operates an environmental, social, governance (ESG) benchmarking process validated by the Green Futures team at the University of Exeter.
The benchmark is founded on the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact, relevant legislation and globally recognised best practice.
The assessment, which includes carbon emissions validation, is used by companies who wish to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, to enable supply chain due diligence and, more frequently, in regard to sustainable finance, both to help track emissions but also as a Gap analysis to help develop risk and strategy models.
ESG Benchmark Group’s Iain Fairbairn said: ‘We are pleased Kyocera have undertaken the ESG Benchmark Assessment, scoring very well in each key area of Environmental, Social and Governance.
‘Their certification was awarded after our team assessed their evidence and conducted team interviews which supported our findings that Kyocera are fully committed to operating responsibly and sustainably.’
Head of governance and standards at Kyocera, Matthew Hayman, added: ‘ESG Certification marks the start of our work with ESG Benchmark Group.
‘Our key focus is demonstrating the maturity of our CSR initiatives as positive and measurable impacts to help end-customers make informed decisions during the procurement process.