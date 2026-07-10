Sure says it has begun the next phase of its mobile network transformation programme, with work on its core network migration now underway.
The migration, which will be carried out in phases until August 14, forms a key part of the telecommunications provider's wider network upgrade.
Sure says the programme is designed to improve mobile coverage, increase network performance and capacity, and pave the way for the phased introduction of 5G services later this year.
The first stage of the programme ran from Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13, with essential engineering works taking place during the period. The core network migration itself began on Sunday and continued overnight in an effort to minimise disruption for customers.
Sure said most customers are expected to experience little or no disruption while the work is carried out. However, some users may experience temporary interruptions to mobile services, including making and receiving calls, during the migration window.
The company confirmed that emergency calls will not be affected.
‘This programme is all about delivering that experience, creating a stronger, more resilient network that keeps pace with the way people live today and into the future.
‘The core migration marks a major milestone in our mobile network transformation and lays the foundations for the next generation of connectivity in the Isle of Man.
‘While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it will enable stronger mobile coverage to our existing masts, improved network performance, greater network capacity and the phased introduction of 5G later this year.’
Mr Beak emphasised that customers may experience brief disruptions during the programme but said that the process is ‘vital’.
‘We appreciate our customers' patience as we complete this important stage of the programme,’ he said.
‘Although some customers may experience brief disruption during the migration, this investment is a vital step towards delivering a better-connected experience for years to come.’
Following completion of the core migration programme, Sure will continue with the next stages of its mobile network transformation.
Over the coming months, Sure said customers will begin to benefit from stronger mobile coverage, improved network performance, greater network capacity and the phased rollout of 5G.
A spokesperson from Sure commented: ‘Our history in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man dates back to 1896 and we’ve been proud to keep our island communities connected ever since then.
‘We recognise that our customers around the world are living increasingly digital lives and our mission is to keep them connected through innovative communications and technology solutions.’
Customers are being encouraged to check the latest updates throughout the programme via Sure's website (https://www.sure.com/5g/) and social media channels. Those requiring assistance can also contact the company's customer care team or visit their local Sure shop.