Isle of Man Post Office is issuing a set of stamps to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
It is represented this year by the rabbit, which is the fourth animal sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle.
The 12 zodiac animals are the longtail, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
Last year’s zodiac animal was the tiger.
Each year has an animal sign according to the 12-year-cycle and holds a special place in ancient Chinese cultural heritage.
Designed by artist and illustrator Stanley Chow, the set of four stamps will be issued from Saturday, January 14.
Mr Chow was born in Manchester to parents who emigrated from Hong Kong.
He is a well-established artist and illustrator who has worked with a number of internationally recognised brands such as Manchester United, McDonald’s, LEGO, and musician Ed Sheeran.
He is also a regular contributor to The New Yorker magazine and has produced artwork for The New York Times Magazine.
Mr Chow said: ‘I’m so pleased to have “illustrating a set of stamps” ticked off on my bucket list.
‘It has always been something I’d wanted to do ever since I started illustrating.
‘Doing this set was extra special as it celebrates my heritage.
‘My parents would have been so proud!’
Isle of Man Stamps and Coins general manager Maxine Cannon also added: ‘We are delighted with the designs Stanley has created for our stamps.
‘His unique style perfectly reflects the characteristics that the rabbit signifies: forgiveness and grace, as well as beauty.’
The Chinese New Year is celebrated from January 22, 2023 to February 9, 2024.
This set consists of four individual stamps valued at £1.00, £2.50, £3.00 and £3.25.
It’s available as a set, sheet set, presentation pack (limited 1750), first day cover (limited 2250), and a Stanley Chow signed cover limited to 150.
The rabbit is the symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture and, as a result, this year is predicted to be a year of hope.
The last year of the rabbit was celebrated in 2011.
Famous celebrities who are classified under the animal sign of the rabbit include that of Albert Einstein, Whitney Houston, Roger Moore and Orson Welles.
The rabbit is most compatible with the goat, the dog and the pig, and least compatible with the longtail and the rooster.
The full collection of stamps can be viewed on the Isle of Man Post Office’s website under ‘stamps and coins’ and ‘future collections’ at www.iompost.com/rabbit