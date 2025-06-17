This week’s Culture Vannin column talks us through the use of the Manx language during the Manx national day - Tynwald Day.
Our national day is just around the corner!
Nowadays, we call it Tynwald Day or Tynwald Fair Day, but the traditional name for the day is actually Laa’l Eoin, short for Shenn Laa’l Eoin Bashtey, meaning ‘the old feast day of John the Baptist’.
It’s all part of the ancient celebration of mid-summer.
Despite the fair, flags, and formalities, Laa’l Eoin – or Laa’l Tinvaal, as it’s also known – was once thought to be better with rain.
There’s even an old saying: ‘Ta lane crou cabbyl dy ushtey Laa’l Ean feeu mayl Vannin’ – ‘A horse-shoe full of water on St John’s Day is worth the rent of Mann.’
Wet weather was seen as a good sign, though I’m not sure many fair-goers today would be too pleased!
Will it rain this year? The jury’s out on that one… and speaking of juries, let’s have a look at the official Manx that can be heard on the day.
One of the most unique parts of Laa’l Tinvaal is the ceremony itself, where laws are proclaimed in both English and Manx.
In fact, the ceremony is now almost completely bilingual, and in 2022 His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, became the first Governor in living memory to deliver his contribution in Manx, too.
The Manx used during the ceremony is quite formal and legal, but here are a few words to listen out for:
- Aghin [Akhin] – petition, request.
- Quaiyl Tinvaal [Quail Tinvairl] – Tynwald Court.
- Cronk Keeill Eoin [Cronk Keel Yoh-en] – Tynwald Hill (Hill of St John’s Church).
- Briwynyn / Vriwnyn [Briew-nen / Vriew-nen] – deemsters.
- Slattyssyn [Slattissun] – enactments, acts
- Chiarn Vannin [Charn Vannin] – Lord of Mann.
- Olteynyn y Chiare as Feed [Oltanan uh k’yare az feed] – Members of the House of Keys.
These words are heard throughout the ceremony, and some are used in Tynwald sittings throughout the year, too.
But Manx isn’t just for official speeches; it’s alive and well in every-day use, too.
Throughout the village you’ll hear Manx being spoken and sung – particularly around the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh where there’ll be cake, tea, and a chance for cowag – chat!
Here are some friendly phrases to try out yourself, and to help spread some Manx on our national day:
- Moghrey mie [morra my] – good morning.
- Fastyr mie [faster my] – good afternoon/evening.
- Laa’l Tinvaal mie ort/erriu [lairl Tinvairl my ort / erroo] – happy Tynwald Day to you (singular/plural).
- Gura mie ayd/eu [gura my edd / ow] – thank you (singular / plural).
The year, which is organised by Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, is all about celebrating Manx, encouraging more people to use it, and sparking new ideas for how Manx can be part of our everyday lives.
Whether you're fluent or just learning your first few words, there’ll be something for you!