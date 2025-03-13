Public relations and branding agency ACE Hollreiser has appointed a former group managing editor of The Times and The Sunday Times as a senior advisor.
Talking about Craig Tregurtha’s appointment, a spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘This strategic hire strengthens the agency’s editorial and media capabilities, building on its extensive experience in regulated entrepreneurial industries including gaming, media and fintech.
‘With a distinguished career at the helm of two of the world’s most respected newspapers, Craig brings expertise in media strategy, storytelling, and reputation management.
‘His appointment underscores ACE Hollreiser’s commitment to delivering high-calibre communications for clients navigating complex and highly regulated industries.’
Eric Hollreiser, chief executive of ACE Hollreiser, added: ‘Craig has operated at the highest level of the media business dealing with global and local news, corporate, criminal and political scandals and navigating the interests of Rupert Murdoch’s UK crowned jewel newspaper company.
‘You simply can’t match that kind of experience when you’re managing a client’s reputation, so we are really proud to bring Craig to ACE Hollreiser.’
Mr Tregurtha added: ‘Joining ACE Hollreiser at this pivotal time is an exciting opportunity.
‘The team’s dynamic approach, combined with its strong track record in gaming and island-based business, makes it an ideal environment to help shape impactful campaigns and deliver real value to clients.
‘I look forward to working with the talented team to further elevate the agency’s reputation and influence.’
The firm has a team of experienced professionals, which include experts in corporate and consumer PR, branding and marketing.
