Derbyhaven Road in Castletown has been closed while fire crews and police deal with a ‘chemical incident’ at the Isle of Man Airport.
Contractors working on a runway drainage project on Friday morning have ‘disturbed’ buried items which require further investigation, and the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service are now in attendance to ensure the area is safe.
Due to this a road closure is in place at Derbyhaven as a ‘precautionary measure’, and for the safety of the crews on scene.
Access to the Golf Course and Langness is still available, but the Isle of Man Constabulary have asked for people to avoid the area if they have no reason to be there.
