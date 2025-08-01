An employee of Douglas-based law firm Simcocks Advocates has retired after almost 50 years with the company.
Jayne Hicks started to work for Howard Simcocks in 1976 straight out of school as an office junior.
She gained a wealth of experience and worked as a legal secretary for the majority of her career and wirked with Chris Arrowsmith, now Deputy High Bailiff, in the company’s litigation department for many years.
The Simcocks team are taking Jayne out for cocktails to celebrate this milestone and to see her off in style.
Chief executive Phil Games, who worked with Jayne since he joined Simcocks in the 1980s, commented: ‘Jayne will be greatly missed for her competence and efficiency, of course, but mostly for her sense of fun and mischief.
‘She joined Simcocks as a teenager and while we’ve seen her grow up and become a mother and then grandmother, she has never lost that youthful outlook. I know she is going to have a great time in her retirement.’
Simcocks has an impressive level of staff retention. The 15 longest serving staff at the law practice have clocked up a total of 375 years between them; an average of 25 years each.
