Online gaming data centre and global network solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies is sponsoring Douglas Athletic Football Club for the 2025/26 season.
The sponsorship deal will see the Springfield Road-based club’s senior and junior teams wearing new kit for the season, displaying the Continent 8 logo.
Anna McChesney, director of digital marketing at the Douglas firm, commented: ’We’re thrilled to support Douglas Athletic FC this season.
‘As a business rooted in the Isle of Man, it’s important to us to give back to the community. Football brings people together, and we’re proud to play a part in helping the club thrive both on and off the pitch. Best of luck to everyone in the 25/26 season.’
John Minter, DAFC club secretary and treasurer, added: ‘Having Continent 8 on board is a huge boost for the club.
‘Their support means we can continue to grow and provide opportunities for players of all ages.
‘It’s fantastic to see a local company investing in local sport, and we’re excited about what this season holds.’
Continent 8 was incorporated in the Isle of Man in 2006 to service global businesses in the iGaming and online sports betting industry.
The company, with around 300 staff globally, employs 20 individuals working at its purpose-built Tier-3 data centre facility in Douglas.
