KPMG in the Crown Dependencies has announced 72 promotions across its offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
The promotions include two new directors, along with three partners and a director whose senior appointments were confirmed earlier this year.
In the Isle of Man office, 12 staff members have been promoted in roles spanning advisory, audit, marketing and sustainability.
Georgia Seaward has been promoted to senior digital marketing executive, while Jenna Sargeant becomes an assistant manager. Lucy Callow, Jean Claude Ruvuta, Kayleigh Dawson, Gabrielle Divall, Muhammad Aurangzaib and Waleed Azim have all been promoted to associate manager.
Connor Craig and Max Edwards move up to senior consultant, while Willa Sherrocks becomes senior administrator and Simon Sheath takes on the role of sustainability officer. Ubaid Khan, Faith Githongo and Thomas Dutnall have been promoted to manager, with David Hathaway advancing to senior manager.
Across the firm, promotions span a wide range of departments and experience levels. KPMG said they reflect the continued growth of its business and commitment to developing talent within the organisation.
Dermot Dempsey, territory lead partner at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, congratulated colleagues across the islands.
He said: ‘I want to congratulate each colleague on their well-deserved promotions. Our people are the foundation of our success, and these promotions reflect the strength of our culture and the opportunities we strive to create.
‘As we continue to grow, we remain focused on nurturing talent and delivering value to our clients and communities. The firm’s emphasis on development and inclusion ensures that every team member has the opportunity to reach their full potential, making these promotions a positive step not just for the individuals involved, but for the firm as a whole.’
In Jersey, promotions include Shaun Farley, who becomes partner, and Chris Lowndes, who steps up to director. Promotions to associate director include Dag Pandan and Priere Emiebor.
Guernsey promotions include Fiona Babbe and Sarah Hume, who both become partners, and Solange Greenberg and Matt Thomas, who have been promoted to director.
The firm offers audit, tax and advisory services to clients in sectors including private wealth, investment management and technology.
The new appointments follow earlier senior leadership changes announced by the company.
In January this year, KPMG announced it had promoted 69 of its staff across its offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Of these 13 took place in the company’s Athol Street office in Douglas.
Earlier this year, KPMG’s Audit Senior Manager Aimee Freegard was named one of the winners at the Gef 30 Under 30 Awards in the Isle of Man.
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual awards campaign organised by Isle of Man Today’s sister title Gef.im which celebrated young people who are making a significant impact in their fields on the Isle of Man.
Aimee was among the winners in the Achievement category, in partnership with Capital International Group