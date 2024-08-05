Isle of Man businesses received expert advice on cutting-edge marketing techniques during a series of exclusive free advertising events.
Hosted by Media Isle of Man and held for a third successive year, the events aimed to help business representatives better understand how to get the maximum impact from promoting their companies across a range of media channels, including print and digital.
Commercial teams from Media Isle of Man hosted hundreds of guests, offering them expert advice on attracting more customers.
During the 17 events, guests had the opportunity to join Media Isle of Man’s Business Club, a scheme which gives customers access to discounted prices for marketing campaigns over an extended period.
And the opportunity proved so popular that memberships sold out before the end of the series.
The 2024 events, presented by Evolve Media Sales global marketing expert Nick Shaw, took place over four days at the Comis Golf Club in Douglas.
Guests who attended one of the events had the chance to watch a presentation aimed at helping local businesses understand how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could potentially impact customer buying behaviour over the year ahead.
Mr Shaw also explained how businesses could use a multi-platform marketing approach to make sure their companies remained on customers' ‘shopping radar’.
Businesses also received free ideas to help maintain and grow their respective market share.
Mr Shaw said: ‘The Media Isle of Man Business Club continues to go from strength to strength.
‘With more than 800 businesses invited this year to attend the Media Isle of Man Business Growth presentations, interest from the local business community has never been so great.
‘Not only was attendance fantastic, but the Business Club membership opportunity was sold out before the end of the week.
‘Each year we always receive a positive reaction from the Isle of Man business community but this year the attendance and feedback from the businesses who attended exceeded our expectations.
‘We look forward to returning again in the Summer of 2025, and if you would like to register your business to attend the Free Media Isle of Man Business Growth Event in 2025, please go to isleofmanbusinessclub.com.’
Media Isle of Man Commercial Manager Dan Williams added: ‘This year we really focused on our overall media opportunities, particularly the huge growth we are seeing in our digital audiences across our platform, including social media.
‘It was great to work with Nick and the team over the 12-week programme period.
‘I believe we really impressed those that attended the 17 presentations in June.
‘We are now busy working with our new members to build their new campaigns for the year ahead which brings new opportunities for us all, as we work together to improve their individual business success and return on investment.’