Thirty-four-year-old Paul Michael Dale Ford admitted having benzoylecgonine in his system, which is a metabolite of cocaine.
He’d also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis, but that plea was vacated after Ford produced a prescription for medicinal cannabis.
The offence was committed on March 2, when the defendant was driving a Volkswagen Golf, at Snaefell Road in Douglas.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said his client was currently on licence, but until the latest offence had been a glowing example of reform.
Ford, who lives at Willaston Crescent, must also pay £125 prosecution costs.